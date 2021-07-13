‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each

"The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday, 24 each, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision."

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show "This Is Us" snagged a nomination.

"These nominations represent the work done in television through the most challenging year I can think of," TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma said before the first nominees were announced. "While many of us in our medium worked remotely throughout the last 18 months, I have to say it feels so good to be getting back on a set. Making great television is a collaborative group effort where the sum equals more than the parts, and I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed it."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The nominees for best drama series are: "The Boys"; "Bridgerton"; "The Crown"; "The Handmaid’s Tale"; "Lovecraft Country"; "The Mandalorian"; "Pose"; "This Is Us."

The nominees for best comedy series are: "black-ish"; "Cobra Kai"; "Emily in Paris"; "The Flight Attendant"; "Hacks"; "The Kominsky Method"; "PEN15"; "Ted Lasso."

The nominees for best miniseries are: "The Queen’s Gambit"; "I May Destroy You"; "Mare of Easttown"; "The Underground Railroad"; "WandaVision."

The nominees for actress in a comedy series are: Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"; Jean Smart, "Hacks"; Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"; Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"; Allison Janney, "Mom."

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; William H. Macy, "Shameless"; Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"; Kenan Thompson, "Kenan."

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Emma Corrin, "The Crown"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"; Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"; Olivia Colman, "The Crown"; Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"; Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country."

The nominees for outstanding variety talk series are : "Conan"; "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live"; "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Scherma and father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us") and Jasmine Cephas Jones ("Blindspotting") announced the nominees.

For Netflix, which led the way for the rise of streaming services but has yet to claim a top series trophy, "The Crown" may represent its best bet. It’s been nominated three times before.

The Sept. 10 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theater and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.