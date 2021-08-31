Camp Sacramento survives fire, but fate of Berkeley's Echo Lake Camp is unknown

The popular Camp Sacramento in the El Dorado National Forest has escaped damage from the raging Caldor Fire.

The manager at the 100-year-old camp says the flames came within feet of some camp buildings but thanks to Cal Fire crews, the lodge, the dining hall and the cabins were all saved.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said that as the fire headed toward Lake Tahoe, firefighters from Santa Clara, Tuolumne and Calaveras counties fought hard to save the camp.

Just a few miles east, all reservations for the 2021 season have been canceled at Berkeley's Echo Lake Camp, which wasn't as fortunate.

Several Berkeley city firefighters joined Cal Fire crews, who were there battling the Caldor Fire but they were all evacuated Monday afternoon, when spot fires reached the campgrounds.

Berkeley's wildland crews had prepared for the possibility that the fire would move into the camp by clearing debris near buildings.

But hot, dry weather and forceful winds pushed the flames into the camp.

There's no word yet on the level of damage. But Berkeley's mayor tweeted Monday night that they hope to assess the grounds on Tuesday.