The Latest: Known cases of COVID-19 in the Bay Area and California

Here are the latest developments around the Bay Area related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon:

• In order to support struggling San Francisco restaurants offering take-out food during the shelter order, Mayor London Breed on Friday issued an emergency order temporarily placing a cap on delivery fees from third-party delivery companies.

• Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced an emergency initiative dubbed "Oakland Slow Streets" that designates 74 miles of neighborhood streets in her city to be used primarily for walking, running and bicycling, starting on Saturday.

• After an outbreak of the novel coronavirus affecting 70 people at San Francisco's largest homeless shelter, the city has opted to convert the location into a medical facility.

• The number of new coronavirus deaths of residents at a skilled nursing facility in Hayward has increased to nine, Alameda County public health officials said on Friday.

• Blanket orders calling for the isolation of all Sonoma County residents diagnosed or suspected by their health care provider to have new coronavirus was issued Friday by Dr. Sundari R. Mase, the county health officer.

• Santa Clara County nurses are calling on the county to provide more paid leave for frontline healthcare workers who could be affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

• A new service in San Francisco will allow people in dangerous situations to text 9-1-1 instead of calling, city officials announced Friday.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

• Alameda County: 806 cases, 21 deaths (768 cases, 20 deaths on Friday)

• Contra Costa County: 530 cases, 11 deaths (511 cases, 9 deaths on Friday)

• Marin County: 153 cases, 10 deaths (153 cases, 10 deaths on Friday)

• Monterey County: 79 cases, 3 deaths (71 cases, 3 deaths on Friday)

• Napa County: 34 cases, 2 deaths (32 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)

• San Francisco County: 857 cases, 13 deaths (797 cases, 13 deaths on Friday)

• San Mateo County: 652, 21 deaths (638 cases, 21 deaths on Friday)

• Santa Clara County: 1484 cases, 50 deaths (1,442 cases, 47 deaths on Friday)

• Santa Cruz County: 82 cases, 1 death (80 cases, 1 death on Friday)

• Solano County: 121 cases, 2 deaths (115 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)

• Sonoma County: 145 cases, 2 deaths (142 cases, 1 death on Friday)

Statewide, California now has 20,615 confirmed cases and 609 deaths.

• As of Friday, approximately 196,200 tests had been conducted in California. At least 182,986 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

Bay City News and The Associated Press contributed to this KTVU report.