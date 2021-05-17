‘The Masked Singer’ down to final 4; download the FOX Super 6 app to win cash before it’s too late’

The fifth season of "The Masked Singer" has proven to be extraordinary. Not only are fans getting explosive reveals, but they’re also getting loads of cash in their pockets.

Each week, viewers of "The Masked Singer" are given the opportunity to correctly predict six questions related to the episode on the FOX Super 6 app — and in return, fans are taking home cash that will make you dance.

Only five costumes remained at the top of last week’s feisty five battle: Black Swan, the Russian Dolls, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti. And while the Russian Dolls teamed up for some incredible performances, they were finally ousted from their nest and revealed as 90’s icons and pop-rock trio Hanson.

The band made "Masked Singer" history as the first-ever group to participate in the show, which made the process incredibly challenging.

While guessing may seem difficult for America’s favorite singing competition series it doesn’t take much to win cash that will put a smile on your face.

In the week before Hanson’s big reveal, only 14% of participants were able to correctly guess that Robopine would be the contestant sent home that week.

But that was enough for one lucky fan who ended up winning $10,000.

With the show being down to its final four contestants, this week’s questions are sure to be welcome to eager contestants.

1.) Will a panelist get a first impression guess correct Wednesday night?

2.) Which character's clue is connected to Robin?

3.) Cluedle-Doo performs before he reveals himself?

4.) Will Chameleon perform Hip-Hop this week?

5.) Which character makes Jenny fall out of her chair?

6.) Which character in the competition is going to be unmasked Wednesday Night?

Viewers can enter the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game for a chance to win $20,000 each week, and users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstakes for $100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.

Stephanie Weaver contributed to this story.

