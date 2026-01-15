Kaiser Permanente $46M settlement: How to claim your payout

The Brief Kaiser Permanente agreed to a proposed $46 million class-action settlement over claims it improperly shared sensitive patient data via third-party tracking tools on its website and app from 2017–2024, though it denies wrongdoing; preliminary approval was granted in December 2025. Up to 13 million current and former members across multiple states may qualify; payments are pro rata, with estimated payouts of $20–$40. Eligible members must submit a claim by March 12, 2026 using a Settlement Class Member ID, choose a payment method, and can opt out of future tracking via Kaiser’s cookie preferences.



Kaiser Permanente has reached a proposed $46 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging the healthcare provider breached patient privacy.

The Oakland-based health care provider agreed to the payout following allegations that confidential member information was leaked through its website and mobile app between 2017 and 2024.

The lawsuit, which consolidated multiple cases, claimed Kaiser used third-party tracking codes on its website and mobile app. That software allegedly transmitted sensitive data, including IP addresses, medical search terms, and personal histories, to Google, Microsoft, Meta, and X (formerly Twitter), without patient consent.

While Kaiser denies any wrongdoing, the company agreed to the settlement to "end the burden, expense, and uncertainty of further litigation."

A court granted preliminary approval of the agreement in December 2025.

Who qualifies for a payout?

What we know:

The settlement potentially covers 13 million current and former members across several regions, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Washington D.C.

How the payment structure works

Dig deeper:

Kaiser has clarified that eligible members will be automatically included in the settlement class, but they must take action to receive money.

"If you are a settlement class member (those eligible will be automatically included) and wish to be eligible for a payment from the settlement, you must submit a valid claim form by March 12, 2026," the consortium stated on the official settlement website.

Individual payouts will be calculated on a pro rata basis. This means the final amount depends on the total number of valid claims filed and the remaining funds after court-authorized attorney fees and legal expenses are deducted.

The estimated payout for eligible members ranges between $20 and $40.

How to file a claim

What you can do:

If you believe you are a member of the settlement class, follow these steps to secure your portion of the fund:

Check your inbox: Search your email for a message from the settlement administrator. This should contain a unique Settlement Class Member ID required for verification. Submit your claim: Visit the official Kaiser Privacy Settlement website and complete the online form. The deadline for submission is March 12, 2026. Choose your payment method: During the filing process, you can select your preferred payment method, such as direct deposit, Venmo, or a physical check. Update your privacy settings: To limit future data sharing, log into your Kaiser account and review your "Cookie Preferences" to opt out of third-party tracking.