SF supervisor accuses colleague of 'political sabotage' over Great Highway debate

San Francisco's Sunset Dunes Park and the Great Highway will remain as is; closed off to traffic seven days a week.

That's after new District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong failed to get enough support from fellow board members to sign off on an idea that would've asked voters to decide whether to re-open the highway.

"I'm very disappointed and surprised to see what happened," Wong told KTVU.

Wong needed three other supervisors to sign off on the idea before a 5 p.m. deadline on Wednesday. Only two supervisors, Connie Chan and Chyanne Chen, signed off.

‘Political sabotage’ accusation from SF supervisor

What they're saying:

He'd hoped to get Shamann Walton on board.

"Supervisor Walton in the past was ‘No on K’," said Wong, referring to Proposition K passed in 2024 by San Francisco voters. That legislation allowed the Great Highway to close to traffic for good.

"He indicated the possibility of signing onto a proposed ballot measure, but never asked any questions, any policy questions, never answered my phone calls after I released my draft," Wong said.

Wong is now accusing his fellow supervisor of "political sabotage," saying Walton did not support his measure because Walton's aide, Natalie Gee, is running for the District 4 seat against Wong.

"It's disappointing to try to block me from getting a successful win for my district," Wong said. "They sabotaged my legislation to get this on the ballot."

The other side:

KTVU reached out to Walton's office and his aide, Gee, but did not hear back.

What residents are saying

In the meantime, opponents to re-opening the highway say this latest failed action is a relief.

"Supervisors realize this is already the city's third most popular park and it's getting more and more popular every day," said Heidi Moseson, a founding board member of the group Friends of Sunset Dunes.

Moseson says Sunset Dunes has earned it's place in San Francisco.

"We've voted on this twice in the city," she said. "Two lawsuits have been dismissed. The California Coastal Commission has already mandated the closure of the road. Sunset Dunes has earned its place here in San Francisco."

Residents now have the option to take the matter up by petition. If they're able to collect more than 10,000 signatures, then they can bring the measure up of re-opening the highway to voters on a ballot by November.

"If there is a community-led effort to do that, I would be willing to endorse that effort," said Wong, stopping short of answering whether he would initiate that effort.

For now, Sunset Dunes is here to stay, but the ongoing debate about what to do with the Great Highway seemingly isn't going away.