The national 988 mental health hotline is live

People across the United States experiencing a mental health crisis have a new way to reach out for help. Starting Saturday anyone can call or text 988.

The shorter number is designed to be easier to remember than the current 10-digit line. The existing number, 1-800-273-8255, will still be available as well.

Calling 988 will provide you access to help when you are experiencing emotional distress or suicidal crisis.

According to 988lifeline.org, When people call or text 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. The trained counselors will listen, provide support, and connect callers to resources if necessary.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.