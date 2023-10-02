The priciest parking meter in San Francisco

One parking meter in San Francisco brought in $17,000 so far this year.

The San Francisco Standard dug through SF MTA data and discovered that the meter at 3216 Pierce Street near the Presidio and Marina Green is the city's highest revenue generator.

It charges $10.75 from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, $82 to leave your car there for the whole weekend day, and $10 an hour during the week.

In all, San Francisco collected $51.7 million in meter fees over the last 12 months.



