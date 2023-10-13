'The Princess Diaries' home in San Francisco just dropped its price

The San Francisco home that appeared in "The Princess Diaries" movie just dropped its price.

It was originally being offered for nearly $9 million and now it's going for $6.5 million, the San Francisco Chronicle first reported.



The house was staged as the high school of the main character, who was played by Anne Hathaway.

The 100-year -old home is located on the edge of the Presidio- nd features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

It also includes an elevator, a full sized roof deck, and a lower level private garage.

