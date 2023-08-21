Yes, a tropical storm slammed Southern California this weekend.

And yes, there were also more than a dozen earthquakes on the same day in roughly the same area.

But no, there's no such thing as "earthquake weather."

In fact, earthquake weather is a term often used colloquially to describe a certain type of weather condition that people believe might precede an earthquake.

However, there is no scientific evidence to support the idea that specific weather conditions can predict earthquakes. Earthquakes are primarily caused by the movement of tectonic plates beneath the Earth's surface and are not influenced by weather patterns.

Seismic activity is a complex geological phenomenon, and while some studies have explored potential correlations between earthquakes and certain geological or atmospheric factors, no conclusive link has been established.

Therefore, it's important to rely on reputable seismic monitoring organizations and experts for earthquake information rather than attempting to predict earthquakes based on weather conditions.



