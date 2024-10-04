Thieves armed with sledgehammers rob luxury consignment store

A high-end consignment store in Walnut Creek was robbed Thursday afternoon by thieves armed with sledgehammers.

Surveillance video captured the robbers running towards Labels Luxury Consignment, a store in downtown Walnut Creek on North Main Street, shortly before 5 p.m. The store is located just blocks away from the Walnut Creek police station.

That didn't deter the thieves, who after around 30 seconds of arriving, were captured running out with purses and jewelry after they smashed display cases with sledgehammers, witnesses told KTVU.

In a video, one of the suspects is seen dropping a purse as they run, and a store owner is seen picking up stolen merchandise.

"This has more high-end, like the big name brands, Chanel, Gucci, all that stuff, so maybe that’s what they’re going after, unfortunately," said Stephanie Decker, office manager for nearby Walnut Creek Aesthetics, which is just down the street from Labels.

"It’s sad because it’s beautiful here, but they’ve been hit a couple of times. Hopefully, you know, it will stop," Decker said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Labels Consignment robbery

Labels' owner and an employee chased after the thieves on foot. The employee even managed to open the back side door of the car, a silver Acura TLX, before the thieves sped off.

Walnut Creek officers arrived within two minutes, but the robbers, all wearing sweatshirts, gloves, and face coverings, were long gone.

According to police, one worker sustained minor injuries from broken glass.

"I think something has to change, is what goes through my mind. I’m not exactly sure what," said Tamara Bartlett, co-owner of a clothing business that sits across the street from Labels.

"It's terrifying to watch as a business owner, especially knowing that my wife and our employees are here and I’m not," added her husband and fellow co-owner, Jonathan Bartlett.

The Bartletts own Deliciouz, a women's clothing and shoe store, and sit on the board of Walnut Creek's Chamber of Commerce.

"If something doesn’t change soon, I think you’re going to see empty streets, you’re going to see empty storefronts," said Tamara.

"Nobody in these businesses is in a position to actually defend themselves. We’re not that kind of community. So we really are living by the better natures of people," said Jonathan.