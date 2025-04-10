Thieves ram car through Emeryville GameStop

article

Thieves broke into a GameStop in Emeryville Thursday morning, causing major damage to the storefront and forcing the business to close for the day.

A vehicle reportedly rammed into the store, located at the intersection of Hollis and 40th Streets, at around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

An employee told KTVU that nothing was taken from the store.

KTVU reached out to the Emeryville Police for details but had not heard back as of this writing.

GameStop said it plans to re-open the business tomorrow.

The crime resembles two previous crimes late last year.

On Dec. 27, thieves drove a stolen white Infiniti through the front of a GameStop location in San Leandro. A similar incident occurred at a nearby GameStop on Dec. 25. In that instance, police pursued two individuals and arrested one.