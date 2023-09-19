Thieves use car to smash into Berkeley Lululemon store

A popular activewear store was burglarized in Berkeley after thieves backed a vehicle into the store Tuesday morning.

The crime happened at a Lululemon store situated at 1901 4th and Hearst streets.

A store security guard, who requested to remain anonymous, said that he was inside the Lululemon store when a loud noise startled him.

"This big boom, and then this door came down and all these people started hopping out," he said.

The suspects deliberately reversed their vehicle into the store, shattering the glass entrance.

The guard reported that six people, all wearing black hoodies and masks, exited the vehicle and proceeded to ransack the store. The suspects stuffed the stolen merchandise into both the backseat and trunk of their vehicle, according to the guard.

"It was scary," he said.

He said the suspects threatened to shoot him if he called 911, though he never saw an actual firearm.

"I just stood there and let them do what they were doing," the guard said. "They came for one mission, which is to take the stuff and get out."

He said the suspects managed to do it all within five minutes.

The suspects fled the scene and got away.

The security guard was not physically harmed during the incident, though he was shaken by the ordeal.

Berkeley police are investigating incident.