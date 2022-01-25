Thieves use Caterpillar machine to rip out ATM at Oakland Wells Fargo

article

An automated teller machine was ripped from the side of a Wells Fargo bank in Oakland over the weekend, and it appeared the thieves used some heavy machinery to carry out the crime.

Clothing store Beast Oakland shared video on social media Saturday, showing the scene at 3711 MacArthur Blvd. in the city’s Laurel neighborhood. The store is situated across the street from the bank.

The theft happened overnight during unusually powerful winds in the area, and the post included the caption: "Crazy wind last night," along with the video which showed the empty casing where the ATM once sat, a large piece of metal across the parking lot, and a Caterpillar construction vehicle still left at the scene.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman told KTVU that law enforcement was investigating but offered few details on the case, "due to the ongoing investigation." The bank reassured its customers that its security measures in place were effective.

"We have strong ATM security protocols so they remain operational and available to serve our customers’ needs," said Assistant Vice President Corporate Communications Edith Rocío Robles.

The FBI, which typically investigates bank robberies, referred all questions to the Oakland Police Department. Police did not immediately respond to our requests for comment and/or details about the case.