Unconventional tactics used in San Jose overnight crime spree

San Jose police looking for the people who either attempted, gained access, and in one case outright stole an ATM during an overnight crime spree Tuesday.

"Starting at about 3 a.m., we received several calls of six different businesses located throughout the city of San Jose that were either burglaries or there was an attempted burglary," said Sergeant Christian Camarillo with the San Jose Police Department.

Among three of the businesses were liquor stories, one on East Capitol Expressway near McLaughlin Avenue, another on Camden Avenue near Canna Lane and on Branham Lane, which police said was their sole success for the night.

"At one of the other locations, there was an ATM that was actually broke open. We don’t know how much money was taken from that ATM," Sgt. Camarillo said.

One of the businesses was Santa Clara Smoke Shop located on E. Santa Clara St. near 12th St. The thieves rammed their vehicle through the front door but left empty-handed when they could not gain access to or take the ATM.

At G and A Color Nail Salon on McKee Road and Francis Drive, the crooks reportedly wrapped a chain tied to their getaway vehicle around the ATM, but abandoned the plan when an alarm sounded.

Small businesses weren’t the only targets in these overnight capers as the thieves made an unsuccessful attempt to break into a Safeway store on Berryessa Road.

Police could not confirm whether any of the vehicles used were reported stolen and said work is underway to identify and arrest those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department burglary unit.