Things to do in the Bay Area for the May 20-21 weekend
An annual tradition is back in San Francisco this weekend with the Bay to Breakers race.
But there is a lot more worth your time if you are looking for something fun and free to do in the Bay Area this weekend.
AAPI Heritage Festival in SF Chinatown
Saturday, May 20
11am – 5pm
San Francisco
Grant Avenue and Commercial Street
FREE
The 2nd Annual AAPI Heritage Festival is an event dedicated to celebrating the diversity of Asian and Pacific cultures. The festival features performances, artists and much more.
Himalayan Fair
Saturday, May 20 -10am – 7pm
Sunday, May 21 – 10am – 5pm
Berkeley
Live Oak Park
FREE
An annual event since 1983, the fair showcases vendors and crafts. food from Himalayan regions, and a stunning array of musicians and dancers.
Chow Fun - Excelsior
Saturday, May 20
11am – 1pm
San Francisco
Mission Street and Geneva Avenue Corridors
FREE
Celebrate the rich Asian community, culture and cuisine of District 11 in San Francisco! The event brings together foodies and families for delicious food and fun from 23 local restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and bars.
Zappo’s Bay To Breakers
Sunday, May 21
8am
San Francisco
Registration Required
This historic 12k fun run through the streets of San Francisco is over 100 years in the making. It’s a race made for everyone, so dress up, bring your friends and be cheered on every step of the way by San Francisco's finest crowds.
Dog-Friendly Summer "Paw-ty"
Sunday, May 21
11am – 5pm
San Francisco
SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Boulevard North)
FREE
It’s the ultimate summer paw-ty for four-legged friends and their humans. The event features nonprofit family dog rescue adoptions, locally owned pet-centric small businesses, training quick tips on dog obedience, drawn portraits of pups and their parents, and much more tail-wagging fun.