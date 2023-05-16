article

An annual tradition is back in San Francisco this weekend with the Bay to Breakers race.

But there is a lot more worth your time if you are looking for something fun and free to do in the Bay Area this weekend.

Saturday, May 20

11am – 5pm

San Francisco

Grant Avenue and Commercial Street

FREE

The 2nd Annual AAPI Heritage Festival is an event dedicated to celebrating the diversity of Asian and Pacific cultures. The festival features performances, artists and much more.

Saturday, May 20 -10am – 7pm

Sunday, May 21 – 10am – 5pm

Berkeley

Live Oak Park

FREE

An annual event since 1983, the fair showcases vendors and crafts. food from Himalayan regions, and a stunning array of musicians and dancers.

Saturday, May 20

11am – 1pm

San Francisco

Mission Street and Geneva Avenue Corridors

FREE

Celebrate the rich Asian community, culture and cuisine of District 11 in San Francisco! The event brings together foodies and families for delicious food and fun from 23 local restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and bars.

Sunday, May 21

8am

San Francisco

Registration Required

This historic 12k fun run through the streets of San Francisco is over 100 years in the making. It’s a race made for everyone, so dress up, bring your friends and be cheered on every step of the way by San Francisco's finest crowds.

Sunday, May 21

11am – 5pm

San Francisco

SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Boulevard North)

FREE

It’s the ultimate summer paw-ty for four-legged friends and their humans. The event features nonprofit family dog rescue adoptions, locally owned pet-centric small businesses, training quick tips on dog obedience, drawn portraits of pups and their parents, and much more tail-wagging fun.