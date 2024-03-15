Third Boogaloo Boy sentenced to life for court security guard's murder

article

A third member of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right antigovernment extremist group, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of a federal court security officer in Oakland and the attempted murder of another, the U.S. Attorney for Northern California said Friday.

Robert Alvin Justus Jr., 34, was the wheelman in a drive-by shooting on May 29, 2020, at the Dellums Federal Building that killed Protective Services Officer Dave Underwood and wounded a second officer, prosecutors said.

A co-defendant, Steven Carrillo, 35, of Santa Cruz, was sentenced to 41 years in prison in 2022 for firing on a guard post from a van across the street from the courthouse.

The duo had hoped to capitalize on protests being planned in Oakland in response to the death of George Floyd to trigger anti-government violence, prosecutors said.

The attack occurred about 9:44 p.m. May 29. Justus drove a white Ford Econoline van north on Jefferson Street toward the courthouse guard post. The passenger-side sliding door opened and Carrillo fired numerous rounds from an AR-style rifle, prosecutors said.

Carrillo would go on to gun down a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy and injure another when the officers arrived at his property in Ben Lomond after an eight-day manhunt. Carillo was sentenced to life in prison for the deputy's murder.

Justus told the FBI that Carrillo had forced him to participate in the Oakland attack. However, prosecutors found evidence that Justus and Carrillo both had expressed a desire to carry out violent acts.

In February of 2020, Justus wrote on Facebook that he had a "bloodlust for police." On May 27, 2020, Justus posted an image depicting a police officer being shot in the head with the caption, "Speak to cops in a language they understand."

A day before the Oakland shooting, Carrillo posted a video of a mob attacking police cruisers and said, "this needs to be nationwide. It's a great opportunity to target the specialty soup bois"--a slang term, prosecutors said, for federal agents.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Justus responded, "Let's boogie."

