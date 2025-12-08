Third day of strike in West Contra Costa school district

article

Teachers in the West Contra Costa Unified School District entered the third day of their strike Monday after weekend negotiations failed to produce a contract agreement, according to union and district officials.

District and union representatives met for seven hours Saturday but did not reach a deal. The two sides had been bargaining for eight months before teachers walked off the job Thursday.

With talks stalled, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has offered to intervene in hopes of helping both sides reach an agreement.

Educators say they are significantly underpaid compared with other Bay Area districts, contributing to what they describe as a severe staffing crisis. The district began the school year with 70 vacancies, and union officials say about 1,500 educators have left over the past five years.

The strike has drawn large crowds. Thousands took part in two demonstrations last week, and hundreds gathered Saturday for a rally and candlelight vigil.

"History is going down for sure. The district needs to step up because we step up every day. It’s time to ratify a fair contract," para-educator Tina Gamez said at the event, adding that educators want better pay, more support in classrooms and smaller class sizes.

About 1,500 Teamsters members — including service and maintenance employees — also joined the strike last week. The union reached a tentative agreement Sunday on a three-year contract that includes a 3% raise retroactive to July, a 4% raise in 2026 and a wage review in 2027. Those workers returned to their jobs Monday.

Teachers, however, remain on strike. Picket lines went up about 45 minutes before schools opened around the district Monday, and the union planned a late-morning rally at Richmond Civic Center.

District officials say they are committed to keeping schools open during the walkout. They said they are reviewing a counterproposal from the union submitted over the weekend and invited teachers back to the bargaining table Tuesday.