This Bay Area transit system has almost perfect satisfaction rating

article

San Francisco Bay Ferry riders recently made the transit system the highest-rated in the nation.

It seems many enjoy taking in the fresh air views as they sail around the Bay. A whopping 99% of ferry passengers said they are pleased with the service, according to a new survey by the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority.

The survey, conducted over the summer by CDM Smith, asked 963 passengers what they thought of their ride.

The high score was an increase from an 88% satisfaction rating in 2017. They said the number of riders who are ‘very satisfied’ doubled during the pandemic recovery from 38% to 76%.

SEE ALSO: New Treasure Island ferry service launches in anticipation of redevelopment project

The survey also revealed that 42% of riders were new, and had not been on a ferry before 2020, indicating the pandemic really did play a role in growth.

"It’s hard to do better than 99%, and we have the excellent work of our captains and crews to thank," said WETA Executive Director Seamus Murphy. "In an effort to maximize ridership return, we’ve prioritized passenger experience over the last year, and it’s great to see those efforts pay off."

This comes as BART saw unprecedented ridership changes during the pandemic. It has since dealt with a series of equipment, power, track and maintenance issues, calling into question the transit system’s dependability.