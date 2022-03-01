New Treasure Island ferry service launches in anticipation of redevelopment project

article

San Francisco city officials on Tuesday celebrated the launch of new ferry service to Treasure Island.

The new service marks a major milestone in the development of the island, with a new affordable housing project set to bring some new 8,000 homes in the coming years.

The new service will shuttle riders on a 48-passenger boat between the new Treasure Island Ferry Terminal and the San Francisco Ferry Building's Gate B. The ferry will operate 16 hours daily, seven days a week and will be operated by the company Prop SF.

One-way tickets will cost $5, although children under 4 years old can ride for free. Additionally, monthly passes will be available for $150.

"Today marks a significant step forward in realizing the transportation vision for Treasure Island," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "This new ferry service will not only increase transit options for existing residents, but it will allow all San Franciscans and visitors of our city an opportunity to experience the current and future amenities that Treasure Island has to offer."

"Treasure Island has long needed this vital connection to the rest of the city and I'm excited to see this finally happening," District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney said. "Increasing public transit options and making their use easy and convenient for our riders is paramount to our city's efforts to build a more equitable transportation system."

The cost of operating the new ferry service is being subsidized by Treasure Island Community Development, the master developer of the housing project.

"We felt it was critical to jumpstart the ferry service to expand transportation options for new and existing residents, workers, and visitors," said Chris Meany, co-manager of TCID's redevelopment effort. "It's a leap forward in integrating Treasure Island with the rest of San Francisco."

Under the redevelopment project, 229 units of housing are expected to be completed sometime this year. Then, an additional 1,000 units of housing are expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Once the project is completed, 8,000 new homes in total will be built, as well as 300 acres of parks, as well as new restaurants, shops, art installations, and more.

In addition, city officials are planning to add an additional bus line to the island, complimenting the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's 25-Treasure Island bus line, which is currently the only Muni bus line with service between the island and the city.





