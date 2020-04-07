This day in sports history: April 7

article

The Golden State Warriors team that was finishing the season April 7 ten years ago won only 26 games, but one of those wins was very significant. With a rookie by the name of Steph Curry on that roster, and a whole lot of other forgettable players, the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, and made Don Nelson the winningest coach in NBA history.

Nelson got two more that year and remains the NBA’s all-time leader.

Also on April 7, there were two baseball no-hitters. One by Houston’s Ken Forsch in 1979 and one by Detroit’s Jack Morris in 1984.

And it was on this day in 1956 that the Philadelphia Warriors beat the Ft. Wayne Pistons for the NBA championship. It was the second of an eventual six by the Warriors’ franchise.

KTVU’s Joe Fonzi takes a look back on this day in sports history!