'This is about keeping the Bay Area safe,' Berner says enjoy 4/20 the right way—at home

Though marijuana lovers are stuck at home this 4/20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bay Area rapper Berner said look at the bright side of things.

Berner joined KTVU's Mornings on 2 to share how he's celebrating the marijuana holiday despite having to make adjustments.

"This going to be the first 4/20 that I've been home. I'm usually out doing festivals or cannabis cups, but it feels good to enjoy the good herbs at the house," he said. Adding, "It's a first for me and I encourage everyone to stay home and understand that being out can get you sick."

The rapper and marijuana entrepreneur is already looking forward to next year's festivities.

"When people come back together it's going to be bigger than ever," Berner said. While also reiterating the need to sit any outdoor 4/20 functions out, "I need everyone to understand this is about keeping the Bay Area safe. As much as I want to be outside enjoying everyone I'm not. If I can do it you can do it as well."