This is your guide to San Francisco Restaurant Week 2022

San Francisco's 2022 restaurant week is here. For one week restaurants across the city will offer multi-course meals for brunch, lunch and dinner at a fixed, discounted rate.

Restaurant week runs from Oct. 21- 30 and is put on Golden Gate Restaurant Association's bi-annual event to give San Francisco restaurants an economic boost.

Brunch:

This Marina hotspot is offering two brunch options for $30. Dinners will get to chose between option a: Duck Confit eggs benedict or a smoked salmon omelet and Vanilla ice cream with fresh barriers or affogato. Or option B: Avocado butter lettuce salad or Ahi tuna with avocado and French Toast or a fresh berry crepe.

The well known restaurant in Bernal Heights is offering Tater Tot Nachos, chicken and waffles and a mimosa for $ on Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Lunch:

This Financial District restaurant is offering a two-course lunch for $30. The menu features butternut squash soup or a Caesar salad, followed by a choice of entree mushroom risotto, fish and chips, or the Vault Burger.

This Hayes Valley hot spot that almost always has a wait is offering a three-course lunch menu for $25. Guests get the option of an anchovy and radish salad or a kale, pear and walnut salad to start. The second course features choice between Campanelle, Pesto Genovese, Fagioli Verde, Patata, Pine Nuts or Bucatini All’ Amatriciana, Pancetta, Pecorino. Dessert is Buttermilk Panna Cotta, with fruit.

Dinner

Ayesha Curry's SOMA neighborhood restaurant is offering a family style dinner for $75 per person. The Restaurant week special menu features a taste of the restaurants famed dishes including their Thai coconut soup, Ayesha's cornbread and pork belly Bao Buns. International smoke offers a wine pairing for an additional $25 per person.

The Matterhorn is one of the few Swiss restaurants in San Francisco. For restaurants week, the Pac Heights restaurant is offering a $45 fondue lovers paradise. Dinners will get a starter before cheese fondue, that will be followed up with an s'more chocolate fondue.

The Jazz club and cocktail bar on the edge of the Tenderloin is offering a three-course dinner and a craft cocktail for $45. The special menu includes a gin cocktail, dumplings, braised duck and a chocolate mousse.

