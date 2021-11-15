This San Francisco Walgreens shut down over 'severe rat infestation'

A Walgreens in San Francisco has been temporarily shut down over a rat infestation.

The Walgreens in question, which is in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood, will not be allowed to reopen until it manages to pass a health inspection, according to a San Francisco Department of Public Health report first noted by SFGate.

Inspectors ordered the location closed on Nov. 8 after determining the establishment posed "imminent health hazards that could not be immediately corrected."

The inspector's report reportedly claimed that the store's food was "contaminated and/or adultered" by vermin and that gnaw marks and rat droppings were observed on "containers of noodles, flour and other food products." The culprit: a "severe rat infestation."

The store is the only Walgreen's presently closed in the San Francisco area for vermin-related reasons. The chain recently closed five stores in the city because of rampant theft.

