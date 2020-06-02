Thousands defy curfew orders to protest police brutality in the Bay Area

It was another night of protests Tuesday across the Bay Area as thousands of demonstrators defied curfews to speak out against police brutality and for justice in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing.

SkyFox helicopter flew over the South Bay where relatively smaller gatherings than in previous days were seen from above and perhaps in some unlikely places.

In Redwood City, police formed a line and faced off with demonstrators at the intersection of Woodside Road and Broadway where they blocked protesters from getting on U.S. Highway 101.

The demonstration organized by Silicon Valley Black Lives Matter began at 4 p.m.

Redwood City police said they made one arrest of a person with a concealed machete.

San Mateo County imposed a curfew effective Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Further south, hundreds of protesters could be seen near San Jose City Hall where some lit fireworks. They were met by a large police presence. As the demonstrators mobilized, some weaved in and out of traffic on Santa Clara Street. A group was detained. It is unclear how many arrests were made.

Advertisement

In Oakland, hundreds of demonstrators marched downtown where they called out racial injustice. At one point, a group of demonstrators formed a line squaring off with law enforcement at 8th Street and Broadway. SkyFox did not see any confrontations from its vantage point.

In San Francisco 20 people were arrested for violating the 8 p.m. curfew, police said at 10:10 p.m.

Demonstrators chanted, "Why are you in riot gear? I don't see no riot here!" as they sat and clapped in front of the Hall of Justice at 850 Bryant Street. Other chants included, "No justice no peace! Defund the police!"

The arrests were made after protesters apparently marched from the area of Seventh and Market streets.

Some on social media, including California D-11 candidate for State Senator Jackie Fielder, estimated about 200 police in riot gear responding to about 30 to 40 protesters.

Late Tuesday night, Democratic Socialists of San Francisco tweeted video and said "our comrades are being arrested."

A police spokesman said he was not aware of any other arrests

during Tuesday's demonstrations in the city.

In Santa Rosa, police issued a dispersal order for what was called an unlawful protest gathering at Pacific Ave. and Wright St.

"If you are in that area, you are legally required to comply or face arrest and/or additional deterrence measures. Allied agencies are assisting SRPD with the dispersal," police wrote on Twitter.

Police said the organized march had split into groups and reminded that their curfew went into effect at 8 p.m.

Just before 10 p.m. police tweeted numerous arrests had been made. Police said some arrests were made with assistance from mutual aid law enforcement in the area of Pacific and Mendocino Ave.

Santa Rosa P.D. said they will issue a press release with more information.

Bay City News reporter Keith Burbank contributed to this story.