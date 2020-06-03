Thousands march in San Francisco solidarity protest, demand police reform

A mass gathering protest against police brutality, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, has descended upon San Francisco on Wednesday. It is the fifth day of demonstrations in the city.

Mission H.S. protest. June 3, 2020. Photo: Bay City News.

It is perhaps the largest Bay Area gathering since the protests have made their prescence locally. It began at Mission High School near Dolores Park at 4 p.m. where around 5,000 people had initally gathered. The crowd quickly swelled to an estimated 12,000 to 16,000 within a couple of hours, taking over the park and vicinity of Mission High.

By 7 p.m. a faction had made its way to the Hall of Justice at 850 Bryant Street, which was barricaded and surrounded by law enforcement. 20 people were arrested Tuesday night for violating curfew at this location.

The gathering organized by nopeacenojusstice San Francisco convened in 81-degree temperatures at the high school located at 3750 18th Street. At around 5:20 p.m. they began to march to Mission Police Department at 630 Valencia Street at 17th Street where some officers took a knee in solidarity with protesters.

SkyFox helicopter above could see the massive demonstration taking up as many as 20 city blocks.

KTVU's Christien Kafton reported San Francisco Police Department officers also have Mission Police Department's station surrounded and barricaded.

The protest comes the same day the charges against the fired cop in Floyd's killing would be upgraded and the three other fired police officers involved would be charged in his death.

A car passing by full of demonstrators said justice was being served when asked if they had heard about these developments.

The crowd was diverse with youth, and people who even brought their babies.

Participants were encouraged to adhere to physical distancing rules, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, by keeping six feet apart and to wear a mask or face covering, although that did not appear to be the case with a crush of people all in one space.

A mass protest for George Floyd at Mission H.S. June 3, 2020.

The gathering has been observed as peaceful and was well within the limits of the city-issued curfew which went into effect for its final night at 8 p.m. When the crowd made its way to the Hall of Justice the countown to curfew was an hour away.

Shortly after 9 p.m. the crowd began to disperse and yet another smaller faction became mobile. Candidate for California's D-11 state Senate seat Jackie Fielder, who was on the ground and marching tweeted video with a caption saying they were headed to City Hall some 10 blocks away.

Mission protest, June 3, 2020. Photo: Bay City News.

Mayor London Breed announced earlier in the day the indefinite curfew would expire Thursday morning at 5 a.m. after being in effect since Sunday night.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the demonstration impacted Muni bus service. They rerouted accordingly. Traffic has also been mpacted.

Poster for June 3, 2020 George Floyd protest at Mission H.S.

KTVU's Christien Kafton and Bay City News contributed to this report.