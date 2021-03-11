Thousands of Pleasanton students head back to school

Thousands of students in the East Bay head back to school on Thursday.

The Pleasanton Unified School District is welcoming back all students – including middle and high schoolers – back to campus.

It should be an exciting day for these students who have been doing distance learning for the past year.

School officials plan to make the homecoming special.

At 8 a.m., families in the district will line the streets heading into the high school to welcome back and cheer on students as they drive and walk to class.

Educators will be outside the five schools that are reopening.

Pleasanton Unified becomes the first school district in Alameda County to open back up to all students, including the higher grades, for in-person learning. Berkeley recently announced a plan to open some its elementary schools five days a week, but th e middle and high schools are not included.

Elementary school students went back earlier this month.

City officials and school leaders posted a video on YouTube reminding students to continue following safety guidelines and wear a mask on campus.

Students have been placed into groups for hybrid learning and some are choosing to continue to remote learning as well.

The district has seen declining enrollment during the pandemic.