Programs canceled at 3 Pleasanton high schools because of coronavirus
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Three high schools in Pleasanton have canceled several on-campus programs because students tested positive for the coronavirus.
Music programs and sports camps were canceled at Amador Valley High School, Village High School and Foothill High School.
And, a program for students with special needs was also canceled.
Reportedly, the students were exposed to the virus during thanksgiving social gatherings.
The programs will be shut down until Dec. 18, the end of the semester.