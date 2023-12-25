Three-alarm fire reported at Los Altos business on Christmas morning

Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a business in Los Altos early Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:40 a.m. on El Camino Real near North San Avenue.

