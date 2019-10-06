Three arrested in connection with De Anza High School shooting in Richmond

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a Sept. 27 shooting near De Anza High school that left three people injured during a football game.

The arrests were announced by interim police Chief Bisa French in an update to Mayor Tom Butt and the City Council that was posted Sunday on Butt's online forum.

"In following up on investigative leads, detectives working in conjunction with the school resource officer from De Anza were able to identify several of the males that were involved in an auto burglary just prior to the shooting," French said. "They were able to secure a warrant for one of the suspects and served a search warrant (Tuesday) on his residence."

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy and recovered a handgun that was later determined to be one of the two handguns used in the De Anza shooting, French said.

Police also arrested two other male juvenile suspects.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney's Office on Monday for review. One shooting victim, a 16-year-old girl, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in her upper torso, French said.

A 17-year-old boy was released from the hospital the same night of the shooting after being shot in the leg, and the third victim, also a 17-year-old boy, has since been released and is recovering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Prior to the shooting, approximately three fights broke out at the game against rival Pinole Valley, according to French, that resulted in people being removed from the game and school grounds.

A large group was seen leaving the school walking toward Valley View Road and Morningside Drive. Numerous gunshots were heard on Morningside Drive, and officers located two of the three victims suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim who was shot in the leg arrived later at a hospital, and a fourth victim suffered from cuts related to broken glass.

As a result of the shooting, varsity high school football games in western Contra Costa County will now be starting early, and school officials plan to restrict student attendance, the West Contra Costa school district said last week.