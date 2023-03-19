Three kids hospitalized after being injured by fireworks at Ocean Beach

article

Three kids were taken to the hospital on Saturday after being injured by firework at Ocean Beach in San Francisco.

According to Golden Gate Recreation Area officials, between 20 and 30 kids were hanging out around a fire pit at the beach when around 8:00 p.m. when several fireworks ignited.

Officials did not say if the fireworks belonged to the group of kids or someone else at the beach.

Two members of the group had serious injuries and another had minor injuries.

The U.S. Park Police are investigating the incident.