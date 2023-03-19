Expand / Collapse search

Three kids hospitalized after being injured by fireworks at Ocean Beach

By KTVU Staff
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 11: Waves washing up the Ocean Beach in San Francisco on January 11, 2023 as atmospheric river storms hit California, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - Three kids were taken to the hospital on Saturday after being injured by firework at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

According to Golden Gate Recreation Area officials, between 20 and 30 kids were hanging out around a fire pit at the beach when around 8:00 p.m. when several fireworks ignited.

Officials did not say if the fireworks belonged to the group of kids or someone else at the beach. 

Two members of the group had serious injuries and another had minor injuries. 

The U.S. Park Police are investigating the incident. 