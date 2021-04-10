Three minor quakes recorded in the Bay Area

article

(KTVU) -- You may have been asleep and did not feel any of them, but three minor earthquakes were measured in the Bay Area early Saturday morning.

USGS reports a magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit about 9 miles northwest of Livermore at 4:50 a.m.. A magnitude 1.4 aftershock was recorded four minutes later.

Several hours afterward at 7:13 a.m., a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck outside of Calistoga.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from any of the temblors.



