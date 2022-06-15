Expand / Collapse search

Three people arrested for allegedly stealing goods from Alameda shopping mall

By KTVU Staff
Three people were arrested Monday in connection to an alleged grand theft at Southshore Center, Alameda police said.

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda police arrested three people for allegedly stealing close to $3,000 worth of goods at a shopping center, police announced

An employee at a Southshore Center business called the police Monday morning around 10:20 a.m. about a theft, police said. The caller provided the police with a detailed description of the group's vehicle and the direction they were headed. 

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies and Alameda police caught up with the thieves. Officers recovered nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise during the traffic stop, police said. 

All three occupants, including a woman from Berkeley and two men from Oakland, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft. 