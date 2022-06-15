Three people arrested for allegedly stealing goods from Alameda shopping mall

Alameda police arrested three people for allegedly stealing close to $3,000 worth of goods at a shopping center, police announced.

An employee at a Southshore Center business called the police Monday morning around 10:20 a.m. about a theft, police said. The caller provided the police with a detailed description of the group's vehicle and the direction they were headed.

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies and Alameda police caught up with the thieves. Officers recovered nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise during the traffic stop, police said.

All three occupants, including a woman from Berkeley and two men from Oakland, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft.