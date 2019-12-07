Three people killed in solo vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Orinda

article

Three people were killed in an early Saturday morning crash in Orinda, said CHP.

A car went off Highway 24, and slammed into soome bushes, killing everyone onboard.

The crash was first reported around 3:09 a.m. Saturday, just east of Camino Pablo.

Several westbound lanes of the highway were closed, as the car was being removed and officers investigated what happened.

The CHP said the weather conditions factored into the crash, as the road was wet from the overnight rain.

All three people in the car were men.

Authorities issued a sig-alert, but all lanes of the highway reopened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.