Highway 101 commute hours shortened in Marin and Sonoma counties

It took only six months for driver frustration over expanded commute-hour lane restrictions on a major commuter highway, to boil over, leading to a grass-roots movement to shorten them.

Many have spoken out and Caltrans took a second look to agree with them.

Carpool lane hours changing

What we know:

Sometime in late February, Caltrans will shorten and unify the HOV commute lane signs along the 52 miles of Highway 101 from Mill Valley in Marin County and Windsor in Sonoma County.

Last September, with completion of the Marin-Sonoma Narrows Project, Caltrans expanded commute hours in the mornings to 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the evenings.

Angry commuters

That angered many solo drivers who got caught up in the larger, longer congestion. "I'm on that side as well. I think we could do with shorter commute hours back to hours it used to be was good. You know, now I think the commute hours are a little overboard," said commuter Javiar Jacinto.

So, soon in both counties, the morning HOV restriction will be shortened in the morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the evenings. What's important is that Caltrans heard the community and made changes that county transportation officials, local legislators, advocates and drivers wanted. "It was very important because some people did express some frustration with especially the morning commute," said North Bay Caltrans spokesman Matt O'Donnell.

Some indifference

Paloma Marsh says her 7 a.m. commute won't be any worse. "I've never been late to work because of it. The roads are usually dead, so I don't think it would affect me any different than it's at right now," said Marsh.

Compressing commute hours actually encourages commuters to use carpooling, ride-sharing, transit, and SMART Train. It also decongests non-commute periods by adding the commute lane back in.

It will take Caltrans weeks to do the physical work of changing the many signs posted north and south. "You know, they did a really good job the first time switching all those out and, you know, they'll do it again. The last time they did it, they did it all at night and so it didn't affect when they were doing it." said Caltrans' O'Donnell.

"I think change it. I think do it," said Marsh

If commute patterns change or remote work increases, or AI technology makes traffic move smoother and faster, commute times could change once again.

