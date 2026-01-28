Hazmat team evacuates Vallejo Inn, substance tests positive as meth

The Brief A substance found in a 5-gallon bucket prompted a hazmat response in Vallejo on Wednesday. The Vallejo Inn at 444 Tennessee Street was evacuated while crews worked to identify and contain the material. It was later learned that the unidentified material tested positive as meth.



5-gallon bucket

What we know:

The Vallejo Fire Department said they were notified of a possible hazardous material in a five-gallon bucket at the Vallejo Inn at around 1:40 p.m. This prompted a full hazmat response, officials said. The property was evacuated for the safety of the occupants of the inn.

Hazmat team response in Vallejo.

In addition, Tennessee Street was shut down between Sonoma Boulevard and Sacramento Street.

The Solano County Hazardous Materials Team was dispatched to the scene where they remained while working to identify and contain the material.

SkyFOX over the scene

SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw crews working in a calm and organized manner. There were people wearing hazmat suits as well as camouflage fatigues.

It is not clear where the meth came from or if any arrests were made in regards to this illegal substance.