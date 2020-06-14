Three suspects arrested after shooting at CHP officers on I-880 in Hayward

article

Three suspects were arrested after seven shots were fired early Sunday at two California Highway Patrol officers in a patrol vehicle.

The shots were fired from a black Mercedes Sprinter van heading south near the Lewelling Boulevard offramp on Interstate Highway 880 by the Interstate Highway 238 flyover, but neither officer was hit.

Shortly after, CHP officers located and stopped a van matching the description, detailing three males, ages 20, 18 and 14.

Multiple firearms found in the van were taken as evidence.

The driver, identified as Ethan Escobedo, 18, of Los Angeles, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

The CHP - Golden Gate Division is investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to call its tip line at (707) 917-4491.