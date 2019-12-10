Three women "accosted" by man with gun, SF police say

article



San Francisco police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after three women said he accosted them.

According to Capt. Frederick Schiff, the women said they willingly went back to the man’s apartment in the 400 block of Judah Street in the Inner Sunset after meeting at a bar about 2 a.m. But the man told them that they couldn’t leave and that he had a gun.

The women spotted a marked police patrol car and flagged the officer down. Officers then evacuated the building for about two and a half hours. Police, who brought in a BearCat, tried to communicate with the man, but said he was “unresponsive” for about two hours.

The SWAT team went to his door, believing he may be armed, police said, and eventually he surrendered.

Police have not identified the man, but said he is in his mid-30s.

