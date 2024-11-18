Thrill seekers stuck on Knott's Berry Farm amusement ride

Riders are stuck on a Knott's Berry Farm amusement park ride in Southern California on Monday afternoon.

SkyFOX from our sister station, KTTV, was over the scene in Orange County as amusement park guests were stuck on "Sol Spin" with their legs dangling midair around 4 p.m.

Stuck on Knotts Berry Farm ride. November 18, 2024.

Officials did not give an estimate on when the ride would be fixed.

It is also unknown what caused the ride to malfunction.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

