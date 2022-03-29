Tickets to Chris Rock's Oakland comedy show going fast after Oscars slap

Ticket sales for Chris Rock's comedy tour have skyrocketed after he was slapped by Will Smith during Sunday night's Oscars ceremony.

The comedian is set to kick off his Ego Death World Tour Wednesday at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre and will include stops at more than 30 cities in North America, including Oakland.

TickPick, a secondary ticketing marketplace, said Monday morning it had sold more tickets overnight to see Rock than in the past month combined.

Rock will be performing three shows at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre on July 7, 8, and 9. His show on opening night in Oakland is already sold out.

There are still tickets left for his two other shows, with prices starting at $46 and upwards of $495.