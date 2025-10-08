Timeline: History of Oakland police chiefs

Oakland has had many police chiefs over the years, in part to scandals, and in part, due to the department's cumbersome bureaucracy, including federal oversight and a powerful, civilian-led police commission.

Here is a timeline of some of the incidents that have caused instability in the department:

2000: Four officers known as "The Riders" were accused of racial profiling, beating people, framing them and planting drugs.

2003: Oakland Police Department begins federal oversight as part of the city’s more than $10 million settlement agreement in the Riders civil lawsuit. Criminal cases involving the accused officers ended in mistrials.

2013: The beginning of the revolving door of chiefs: Chief Howard Jordan abruptly resigned for unknown medical reason. Chief Anthony Toribio served just two days. Then, Chief Sean Whent took over for several years.

2016: Chief Sean Whent was forced to resign following several officer misconduct scandals, including a sex abuse scandal involving officers and the teenage daughter of a police dispatcher.

2016: Chief Ben Fairow took over for Chief Sean Whent. Five days later, Chief Paul Figueroa was put into the position. He was replaced days later by city administrator Sabrina Landreth.

2017: Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was named the first female chief.

2018: Five officers shot and killed Joshua Pawlik, an armed homeless man. That incident called into question Chief Anne Kirkpatrick’s leadership, use-of-force policies and reforms.

2019: Federal monitor issues report that accused the department of backsliding and falling out of compliance.

2020: Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was fired following an Oakland Police Commission vote. She later sued and won. Darren Allison and Susan Manheimer served as interim chiefs that year.

2021: LeRonne Armstrong is appointed police chief by Mayor Libby Schaaf and took over for Manheimer.



2023: Newly-elected Mayor Sheng Thao places Chief LeRonne Armstrong on administrative leave and later fires him.

2023: Darren Allison once again named acting chief.

2024: Floyd Mitchell hired as new chief.

2025: Mitchell announces his resignation, effective Dec. 5.