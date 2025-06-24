Tips for keeping pets calm during July 4th fireworks shows

article

The Fourth of July promises excitement and festivities for residents throughout the Bay Area, but it's quite the opposite for man's best friend.

Summertime is, according to the American Kennel Club, the most common time for dogs to go missing, and July 4th especially. The loud noise of fireworks can cause animals to panic and try to flee somewhere.

The AKC suggests taking a few simple steps to keep pets calm on the loudest day of the year.

The most effective way owners can prepare is to get their pet microchipped with identifying information that can reunite them with their owner should they run away.

Contrary to popular belief, the microchip does not act as a GPS locator. Instead, it's a permanent identifier. Owners can load their names, contact information and emergency contacts so that when a found animal's chip is scanned they can be easily contacted.

In addition to getting a pet microchipped, owners can take steps on the day of an event to help keep their animal comfortable.

Day-of prep

What you can do:

For starters, don't bring a pet to an outdoor celebration where there will be fireworks. The combination of crowds, unfamiliar smells, and the noise of fireworks can overwhelm them and cause panic, which could lead them to run away. If you are interested in taking your pet out, try to find pet-friendly events that don't include fireworks.

Plan ahead by walking dogs before fireworks shows are scheduled to begin — typically after sundown — and consider going for a longer walk, or engaging in other physical activities to help them expend any pent-up energy.

Create a safe indoor space with familiar blankets and toys, ideally in a room away from windows. It is best to stay with a pet on days such as the Fourth of July, but if that's not an option, make sure to secure all doors and windows to keep them from escaping.

Distractions can help them cope with loud noise as well. Consider using chew toys, puzzles and treat dispensers to keep their mind occupied. Owners can also play soft music or white noise to help mask the sound of fireworks.

Calming aids like CBD treats, pheromone dispensers and anxiety vests can help provide physical relief as well, though owners should consult a veterinarian before introducing a new element to their pet's life.