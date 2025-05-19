Topgolf San Jose to close temporarily for sanitation after reports of sewage leak

The Topgolf driving range in San Jose is temporarily closing Monday night for extra sanitation, the company said.

Topgolf San Jose announced the decision to shut down the venue overnight to conduct a deep cleaning.

The closure comes after a Reddit post by someone claiming to be an employee alleged there was a sewage leak at the location, potentially exposing employees and customers to airborne fecal matter.

Topgolf did not confirm whether a sewage leak had occurred but acknowledged it was aware of a situation at the San Jose venue.

"Topgolf has strict safety and cleanliness protocols that we immediately implemented in partnership with a professional, third-party restoration company that utilizes an EPA-registered disinfectant," a company spokesperson said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to close our venue tonight for additional sanitation efforts."