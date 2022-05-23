Tourists from Florida identified as pedestrian victims killed in San Francisco taxi-cab crash

Safe streets advocates are calling for major changes at one San Francisco intersection after two pedestrians were killed over the weekend.

This happened on 3rd and Mission Streets in the SoMa neighborhood.

Hiroo Vaswani lives in this building where a taxi crashed Sunday afternoon killing two people on the sidewalk and injuring a third. "It freaked me out I have never seen anything like that," said Vaswani.

Vaswani was walking home and saw two women pinned under the cab. "I have had nightmares since last night. Those two poor women and the guy injured. They were just on a sunny Sunday afternoon doing their business and the next thing you know they’re dead."

The victims were visiting from Florida. Two women died – 31-year-old Willa Henderson and 72-year-old Mary Henderson. A 75-year-old man was taken to the hospital. The taxi driver was also injured.

Marta Lindsey with Walk San Francisco said the city is in a traffic safety crisis.

"This is a really busy tourist area, an area with children’s things and museums and an area that absolutely should be prioritizing safety."

MORE: San Francisco taxi cab crash kills 2 pedestrians

Lindsey is calling on the city to make investments in engineering and enforcement. "I think we are looking to our city leaders, everyone who walks, everyone who feels this every day how dangerous our streets have come are looking for this to be a priority in our city," said Lindsey.

Advertisement

KTVU reached out to Vision Zero SF and received this statement: "We were devastated to learn about the collision yesterday involving two fatalities. We will be conducting a Rapid Response investigation at the site, and are closely working with SFPD to understand the details of the crash. The loss of even one life on our streets is one too many."