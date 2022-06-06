Tourists hope puppy stolen from van will be returned
Tourists who were in San Francisco for just an afternoon desperately want their stolen puppy returned.
The couple from Arkansas said that a thief broke into their parked van and stole their eight-month-old Chihuahua Rylee and other belongings.
The van was parked near Pier 33 last month when the burglar broke in and abducted their pet.
The couple is back in Arkansas, but hope that anyone with information will contact the San Francisco police.