State-by-state guide to tracking your absentee ballot for 2022 midterm elections
The midterm elections are on Nov. 8, 2022. While many Americans will likely head to their local polling station to fulfill their civic duty, a sizeable number will cast an absentee ballot by mail.
Absentee voting allows citizens to vote before Election Day by mail or drop box. Although every state has absentee voting, the rules vary on who’s eligible and often require a valid excuse, according to USA.gov. This can include being unable to get to a polling place due to illness, injury, or disability, being a service member away from a polling place, being on business travel or vacation on Election Day, or being a student at an out-of-state college or university.
Some 46% of people voted by absentee or mail-in ballot during the 2020 election amid health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Pew Research.
For those who opt to vote absentee this year, many U.S. states offer online tools where voters can check their ballot status, while a few require voters to contact local election offices and representatives.
Here's how to track your absentee ballot in each U.S. state
FILE - Official absentee ballot issued in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Alabama
Alabama voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online by entering their voter information at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.
Alaska
Alaska voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/.
Voters who chose to keep their residence addresses private can contact an Elections Regional Office to get more information about their mail-in ballots.
Arizona
Arizona voters can confirm the status of their absentee ballots online at https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.
Arkansas
Voters in Arkansas can see if their mail-in ballots were accepted online at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview.
California
California offers online absentee-ballot tracking at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter.
Colorado
Voters in Colorado can see whether their absentee ballots have been processed at https://colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/.
Connecticut
Connecticut voters can check the processing status of their absentee ballots online at https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx.
Delaware
Voters in Delaware can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://ivote.de.gov/voterview.
District of Columbia
Washington, D.C., voters can see if their absentee ballots were counted online at https://votedc.ballottrax.net/voter/
Florida
Voters in Florida can check their voting status at https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus.
Georgia
Georgia offers online mail-in ballot tracking at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
Hawaii
Voters in Hawaii can see if their County Elections Division received their mail-in ballots online at https://ballotstatus.hawaii.gov/ballotreceipt.
Idaho
Idaho voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx.
Illinois
Some Illinois counties and the city of Chicago allow voters to see whether their mail-in ballots were accepted online, but the state itself does not have a digital statewide ballot-tracking tool. Illinois voters should search online for their specific counties to see whether they can track ballots online or if they have to call their local election authorities for ballot status information.
Indiana
To check the status of Indiana absentee ballots online, voters must log in to their voter portals at https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments.
Iowa
Iowa offers online absentee-ballot tracking at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.
Kansas
Voters in Kansas can track the status of their mail-in ballots at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.
Kentucky
Kentucky voters can see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted through an online voter portal at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC/.
Louisiana
Louisiana offers absentee-ballot tracking through online voter portals at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin.
Maine
Maine has an absentee-ballot tracking system at https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl.
Maryland
Maryland voters can visit the state’s voter look-up portal to check the status of their mail-in ballots at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.
Massachusetts
Voters in Massachusetts can track their absentee ballots at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx.
Michigan
Michigan voters can track their absentee ballots online at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.
Minnesota
Voters in Minnesota can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.
Mississippi
Mississippi does not have a digital statewide ballot tracking tool. Voters can contact their county election authorities for ballot status information.
Missouri
Missouri also does not have an online ballot-tracking tool for voters. Voters can call their local election authorities for more information.
Montana
Montana voters can check the status of their absentee ballots on the state’s digital "My Voter Page" at https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/.
Nebraska
Voters in Nebraska can see whether their absentee ballots were accepted online at https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.
Nevada
Nevada offers an online system for voters to track their ballots at https://nevada.ballottrax.net/voter/.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire voters can conduct a mail-in ballot search online at https://www.voteinnh.org/votetracker
New Jersey
Voters in New Jersey can track the progress of their absentee ballots online at https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml.
New Mexico
New Mexico offers an online ballot tracking service at https://voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/WhereToVote.aspx?tab=AbsenteeTracker.
New York
New York voters can track their mail-in ballots online at https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search.
North Carolina
North Carolina offers an online absentee ballot tracking service at https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/.
North Dakota
Votes in North Dakota can track their ballots online at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.
Ohio
Ohio offers a county-by-county ballot tracking system at https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking/. Voters can click on their county using an interactive map on the Ohio state secretary’s website to track their ballots.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma voters can use the state’s online voter portal to see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.
Oregon
Voters in Oregon can track their ballots online at https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania offers an online ballot tracking tool at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx.
Rhode Island
Rhode Island voters can track absentee ballots online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/UpdateVoterRecord?ActiveFlag=3.
South Carolina
South Carolina voters can submit an absentee ballot status request form online at https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeInfo.
South Dakota
Voters in South Dakota can track their absentee ballots online at https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx.
Tennessee
Tennessee voters can see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted online at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/.
Texas
Texas voters can track the status of their ballot by mail at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/BallotTrackerApp/#/login.
Utah
Utah offers an absentee ballot tracking tool at https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot.
Vermont
Vermont voters can track the status of their absentee ballots on the state’s digital voter portal at https://mvp.vermont.gov/.
Virginia
Voters in Virginia can also track their absentee ballots by logging into an online voter portal at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.
Washington
Washington offers an online ballot tracking system at https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx.
West Virginia
West Virginia voters can track their absentee ballots online at https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking.
Wisconsin
Voters in Wisconsin can check to see whether their mail-in ballots have been accepted at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInfo.
Wyoming
Wyoming does not have a digital statewide ballot-tracking tool. Voters can contact their county clerks to track their absentee ballots.
This story was reported from Cincinnati. FOX Business and FOX News journalist Audrey Conklin contributed.