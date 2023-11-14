Trade workers go on one-day strike at CSU campuses

Employees on Tuesday went on a one-day strike at most California State University campuses.

This strike is made up of 1,110 CSU trade workers including plumbers, electricians, carpenters and mechanics, which means construction projects will be halted.

The Teamsters representing those employees say they have been without a contract for nine months.

Union leaders say CSU continues to negotiate in bad faith, not willing to budge on salaries and poor working conditions, accusing the university system of unfair labor practices.

The union also says that management threatened them with retaliation for participating in a strike.

KTVU has reached out to CSU for a comment.

