Traffic halted as Oakland firefighters put out blaze at homeless camp

Traffic was a mess Monday morning as Oakland firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire at a well known homeless encampment that regularly erupts in flames.

Smoke was seen billowing from the freeway near the blaze at 34th and Woods streets, which sparked around 10:30 a.m.

The smoke and flames were approaching the underside of the BART tracks and several RVs camped below were on fire.

The California Highway Patrol said that Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate Highway 880 southbound was closed. And I-80 to Interstate Highway 580 was closed in the eastbound direction.

Cars were backed up all across the East Bay freeways before noon.

Traffic backup as Oakland firefighters battle blaze at homeless camp on July 11, 2022.

Firefighters battle blaze at well known Oakland homeless camp on July 11, 2022.

Emeryville police help out with a fire at a homeless encampment in Oakland at 34th and Wood streets. July 10, 2022