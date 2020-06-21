Traffic rerouted as crews battle commercial structure fire in San Jose

article

The San Jose Fire Department is working a commercial structure fire off Santa Clara Street at state Highway 87 and traffic is being rerouted around the area.

Valley Tranist Authority is rerouting the 22, 64A, 64B, 68, 72, 500 Rapid & 522 Rapid bus lines around the area and advises passengers to expect delays of at least 15 minutes.

The fire by the Guadalupe River Park and Gardens near Delmas Avenue was reported before noon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.