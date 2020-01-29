Train strikes vehicle stuck on tracks in Oakland, killing single occupant

A single occupant inside a vehicle was killed Wednesday night when they were struck by an Amtrak train in Oakland, officials with the fire department say.

Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowden said they were called to East 12th Street and 29th Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report of a train that collided with a vehicle.

Bowden said they determined the vehicle became stuck on the tracks at the intersection before being struck.

The male victim driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews remain at the scene and are continuing their investigation.

As a result, a Capitol Corridor train is experiencing delays departing Oakland Coliseum.

This is a breaking news story.